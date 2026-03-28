VDOT completes work on Cassatt

Cassatt Parkway between Stone Road and Old Cape Charles Road (Route 641) open to traffic, detour lifted

Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) have reopened a portion of Cassatt Parkway (Route 642) between Stone Road and Old Cape Charles Road (Route 641) following a temporary closure for work related to the Cape Charles segment of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail project in Northampton County.

The closure allowed contractor crews to remove existing concrete and railroad tracks from the former Bay Coast Railroad corridor right of way, and lay asphalt in preparation for continued construction of the 2.17-mile shared-use path extending from Cape Charles to Cheriton.

Construction is estimated to be complete as early as fall 2026. All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and signage, and remain alert for workers and equipment.

For more information on the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Cape Charles and Cheriton Segments Project, visit https://www.vdot. virginia.gov/projects/hampton- roads-district/eastern-shore- rail-to-trail-project—cape- charles-and-cheriton-segments/ .