VDOT asks public to report potholes and give repair crews extra room

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are actively working across the Eastern Shore and throughout the Commonwealth to locate and repair potholes as winter weather continues to take a toll on roadways.

With freezing temperatures, snow and heavy rain impacting Virginia this season, transportation officials say motorists can expect to see an increase in pavement damage.

“We know you see them and don’t like them, and we don’t like them either,” said Kevin Gregg, VDOT’s chief of maintenance and operations. “Motorists can help ensure that potholes are identified and repaired as quickly as possible by reporting them through our Customer Service Center. We ask travelers to please keep a lookout for our crews as they work to repair the roadway.”

Potholes form when moisture seeps into cracks in pavement, freezes and expands, then thaws. This cycle weakens the roadway surface. As traffic moves over the compromised pavement, the surface can loosen and eventually crumble, creating hazardous driving conditions.

When potholes are reported, the information is routed to local VDOT crews, including those serving Accomack and Northampton counties. Repairs are prioritized based on location, traffic volume, severity and overall impact on motorists.

During colder months, crews may use temporary cold patch materials to make quick repairs. Permanent fixes typically must wait until temperatures warm and conditions allow for more durable paving solutions.

VDOT officials reminded drivers to slow down and move over when possible to give maintenance crews room to work safely.

Motorists can report potholes and other road hazards by using VDOT’s online reporting tool at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-367-7623 (800-FOR-ROAD) at any time.

VDOT is responsible for state-maintained roads, including interstate highways and most primary and secondary roads on the Eastern Shore. Local governments are responsible for repairing potholes on city streets and in certain urban jurisdictions elsewhere in Virginia.

Transportation officials said cooperation and patience from drivers will help crews continue maintaining roadways safely during the winter season.