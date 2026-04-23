VDOT asks motorists to work with them during National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers across Virginia’s Eastern Shore to slow down and stay alert as construction activity increases during National Work Zone Awareness Week, observed April 20–24.

This year’s theme, “Safe actions save lives,” highlights the importance of cautious driving in work zones, where crews are often working just feet away from passing traffic.

According to preliminary statewide data, more than 4,000 work zone crashes were reported last year, resulting in over 2,300 injuries and 17 fatalities—an increase from 2024 totals of more than 3,700 crashes, 1,500 injuries, and 15 deaths.

“With construction projects beginning across the commonwealth, drivers need to use caution as they see more work zones, more lane closures, orange cones, and — most importantly — more workers along the highway,” said Stephen Brich.

On the Eastern Shore, motorists traveling along major corridors like Route 13 can expect to encounter work zones as part of broader statewide efforts to resurface and improve roadways. Transportation officials say more than 600 projects are planned this season, including work on over 7,000 miles of pavement.

Work zones remain especially dangerous due to narrow lanes, shifting traffic patterns, and the proximity of workers to moving vehicles. In many cases, crews are separated from traffic by little more than cones or temporary barriers.

Data shows that 85 percent of work zone crashes are caused by speeding or distracted driving, with rear-end collisions accounting for roughly 75 percent of incidents.

“With more projects underway, it’s critical that drivers safely share the limited space in a work zone,” said Nick Donohue. “We owe it to those who put their lives at risk to prioritize safety by slowing down, avoiding tailgating, and putting away distractions.”

VDOT is reminding drivers to reduce speed, stay alert, and follow directions from signs and flaggers when traveling through active work zones. Motorists are also advised to avoid using phones, allow extra following distance, and expect delays.

Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions, including work zones and incidents, through the 511 Virginia system online, via mobile app, or by dialing 511.

Officials emphasize that while work zones may cause temporary inconvenience, safe driving behaviors can help ensure both workers and travelers make it home safely.