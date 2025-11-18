VDOT asks drivers to move over for crash responders

Sitting in traffic is never convenient, but often times it’s the result of a crash or incident that may have caused serious injuries or fatalities. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plays a key role responding to events on the roads to keep the traveling public safe and traffic moving.

Nov. 17-21 is Crash Responder Safety Week, an opportunity for crash and incident responder disciplines to come together across the nation to raise awareness about the importance of roadway clearance and remind drivers to slow down and move over to help make roadways safer for those responders who ultimately keep travelers safe.

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation for Virginia Crash Responder Safety Week to recognize the critical work of crash responders in the commonwealth.

“Every day, incident responders encounter dangerous, life-altering situations on the roads that require quick action,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “In collaboration with law enforcement, fire and emergency services, VDOT’s incident responders play a pivotal role implementing timely and efficient traffic control and response measures to keep Virginia moving.”

Whether an incident is the result of a major crash or weather-related event, VDOT crews assist with safely redirecting traffic and they are equipped to provide equipment and material to help remedy the situation.

In addition to VDOT contractors who primarily focus on major incidents on highways, emergency operations are intertwined with the responsibilities of local VDOT crews who provide essential maintenance and operations activities. This may include providing vehicles, equipment, signage, traffic cones or other traffic control measures during an incident. They serve as the “boots on the ground” and have the day-to-day interaction with the traveling public, often responding to after-hours calls for travel disruptions that require immediate attention.

All traffic incidents present a hazard for incident responders in both major and minor events. According to the National Traffic Incident Management Coalition, traffic crashes and incidents in which vehicles hit crash responders are the leading causes of on-duty injuries and deaths for law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and towing and recovery personnel.

Drivers should do their part by slowing down and moving over when traveling around an incident. To help improve safety, drivers can expect to see new red flashing lights on VDOT vehicles beginning this November. More than two dozen VDOT vehicles will display red secondary warning lights while responding to a traffic incident. Research shows that drivers pay more attention to red flashing lights and will change lanes away from the responding vehicle.