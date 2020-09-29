The Virginia Department of Health’s website crashed Monday night. The following statement was posted on their website:

Due to a Tableau issue on the VDH COVID-19 data webpage, the dashboards and visualizations portions will be offline, beginning at 8 PM, on Monday, September 28, 2020. This downtime is required to resolve that issue and complete critical system maintenance. The system will be back up as soon as possible.

ShoreDailyNews.com will monitor the website and post Tuesday’s update as soon as possible.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below the 600 mark Tuesday morning, down four to 598.

.