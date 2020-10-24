Pictured: The 2019 Parksley Town Trunk or Treat. This year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Halloween represents an exciting and fun time of the year for children and adults alike, but the current Halloween season may look different this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone can protect one another from COVID-19 by avoiding people who live outside of your household, wearing a cloth face covering in public settings, frequent hand washing and staying six feet or more apart from each other.

Some people, especially those at higher risk for illness, may choose not to participate in Halloween festivities this year because events that involve large gatherings of individuals can increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

VDH recommends NOT trick or treating in large groups or outside your own neighborhood, and NOT holding indoor haunted houses or other large Halloween parties.

To stay healthy and safe during Halloween, consider activities such as decorating your living space, carving pumpkins with people who live with you, or having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

To learn more about how to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 during the Halloween season (in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and Korean) see “Information about Public Events” here and the CDC’s Guidance for Holiday Celebrations.

