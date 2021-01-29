RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health launched a text messaging service to streamline positive COVID-19 test results.
Now, the VDH will send text messages to people who receive a positive result.
The texts are automatic and will notify and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from people.
The VDH said texts will come from (804) 336-3915 and will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The messages will provide a link to the new COVIDWISE verification code portal that allows people to submit their rules anonymously.
To learn more about COVIDWISE, or to download the app, visit www.covidwise.org.
