VDH Issues Swimming Advisory for Cape Charles Beach

The Northampton County Health Department has issued a swimming advisory for Cape Charles Public Beach after testing found elevated bacteria levels in the water.

Samples collected Tuesday, Aug. 11, by the Virginia Department of Health showed bacteria levels exceeded state water quality standards. Swimming is not recommended until further notice, and warning signs have been posted at the beach.

“The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them frequently to confirm this,” Eastern Shore Health District Director Jon Richardson said. “On the occasions when waters do fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.”

Health officials test recreational waters for enterococci, organisms used as indicators of possible fecal contamination in marine and estuarine waters. Enterococci do not cause illness themselves, but their presence can indicate that other disease-causing organisms may be in the water.

People who swim or play in water with bacteria levels above the state standard face an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness.

Health officials will continue testing the beach. The advisory will be lifted and the warning signs removed when bacteria levels return to an acceptable level.

“Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level,” Richardson said.

Cape Charles Public Beach is tested weekly during the swimming season, which runs from late May through early September.

Additional information is available from the Northampton County Health Department at 757-414-6252. Current advisories and swimming-safety information are available through the Virginia Department of Health beach-monitoring program and Swim Healthy Virginia.