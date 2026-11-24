VDACS is accepting applications until Jan. 4, 2027, for grants that will provide Virginia Grown agricultural products to food insecure Virginians

Richmond, VA – The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is accepting applications from charitable food assistance organizations for the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program (VAFAP). This state program provides grants to charitable food assistance organizations to purchase Virginia Grown agricultural products like fresh produce, dairy, meats, grains, and honey, for distribution to food-insecure Virginia residents.

VAFAP provides reimbursable grants for local charitable food organizations to purchase fresh food direct from Virginia farmers. This provides greater access to fresh, nutritious food, for residents in need while financially supporting local growers at fair market value for their fresh and minimally processed foods.

A total of $2 million in reimbursable grant funding is available this year and will fund awards for periods of up to 18 months. Applicants must detail their project’s purpose, measurable outcomes, implementation plan and budget. Applications should include concrete strategies for building strong partnerships with local farmers and producers and demonstrate large-scale impact.

“We want everyone to have access to fresh, nutritious, locally grown food, and we want our farmers to succeed,” said VDACS Commissioner Charles Green. “VAFAP invests in both of these outcomes, connecting resources across charities and the food supply to meet community need. We’re proud to support this grant program for the benefit of the Commonwealth.”

The deadline for completed applications is 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2027. Applications will be submitted via WebGrants, an online portal. Applicants will need to register for a WebGrants account and have the account approved before proceeding with the application