VADeed Alert Aims to Help Protect Property Owners from Potential Deed Fraud

Pictured: The VADeed Alert Logo, pardon the missing Eastern Shore.

By Linda Cicoira

Circuit court clerks in both Eastern Shore of Virginia counties announced this week the local launch of VADeed Alert , which sends county property owners an electronic notification whenever a document is filed that matches their name or tax map/parcel ID number.

These alerts can serve as early warnings for potential fraud, such as unauthorized deed transfers or filings.

“Deed fraud is a growing concern nationwide,” said Clerk Traci Johnson of Northampton and Clerk Talia Taylor of Accomack. “VADeed Alert gives property owners a simple and effective way to stay informed and take quick action if something doesn’t look right.”

The service does not prevent documents from being recorded, nor does it validate the legality of a filing. Instead, it serves as an additional layer of awareness, enabling property owners to review activity related to their property and contact the clerk’s office or seek legal advice if needed.

The program is free. It is available to all Virginia property owners and involves email notifications. Enrollment can be completed online in just a few minutes by visiting https://risweb. vacourts.gov/VADeedAlert/#/ login

For more information about the alerts or local land records, call Johnson’s office in Eastville at 757-678-0465 or Taylor’s office in Accomac at 757-787-5776.

The clerks maintain official court records, including land records, probate filings, and civil and criminal case documents.