VACO joins County opposing Verizon plan to discontinue copper-based landlines

The Virginia Association of Counties(VACo) is asking the Federal Communications Commission to take a closer look at Verizon’s plan to discontinue traditional copper-based landline telephone service in Virginia.

VACo represents 94 Virginia counties and says the FCC should stop the application from receiving streamlined approval, which could take effect September 26th.

The association says some rural and suburban areas, including parts of the Eastern Shore, may not have reliable alternatives such as cellular, fiber or satellite service.

VACo is also raising concerns about 911 access during extended power outages, saying wireless phones can lose service when batteries run down.

The group says additional review is needed to protect residents who depend on traditional landlines for medical and accessibility needs, as well as businesses that use copper lines for alarm systems, elevators, gates, fax machines and other equipment.

VACo is asking the FCC to delay approval and work with Verizon to ensure customers are not left without reliable voice or emergency service.