Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles release Cape Charles coloring book

November 30, 2023
The Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles are excited to announce the release of our coloring book all about Cape Charles.
This 52 page book is beautifully illustrated by local artist Emily Smith and features historic homes, local businesses, and Cape Charles landmarks.
You can pre-order them online here: https://www.vrhocc.org/
The Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles’ sponsor many local organizations and charities each year with these events, including The Concerts at the Park, local food banks, and the Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Station.