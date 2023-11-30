Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles release Cape Charles coloring book

The Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles are excited to announce the release of our coloring book all about Cape Charles.

This 52 page book is beautifully illustrated by local artist Emily Smith and features historic homes, local businesses, and Cape Charles landmarks.

You can pre-order them online here: https://www.vrhocc.org/ store/p/coloring-cape-charles or buy them at the Cookie Trail check in location at the Hotel Cape Charles, on December 9th from 2-5 pm and at the 1st Day in the Bay event on January 1st, 2024 at 11 am.

The Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles’ sponsor many local organizations and charities each year with these events, including The Concerts at the Park, local food banks, and the Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Station.