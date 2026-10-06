VA250 Mobile Museum to Visit Ker Place in Onancock Oct. 9-10

October 6, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
VA250 Mobile Museum

Virginia’s commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary will continue on the Eastern Shore next week when the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience visits Ker Place in Onancock.

The traveling exhibit, titled “Out of Many, One,” will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 9 and 10, at Ker Place, 69 Market Street.

The free exhibit is housed inside a quad-expandable tractor trailer and is designed as an interactive, hands-on “museum on wheels” highlighting Virginia’s role in the American Revolution and the people, places and experiences that shaped the Commonwealth’s history.

Although the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence has passed, organizers note that the Revolution was still in its early stages 250 years ago and that independence would not be secured until the British surrender at Yorktown five years later.

The VA250 Mobile Museum has made more than 70 stops across Virginia and welcomed more than 33,000 visitors since it began traveling around the Commonwealth.

Admission at Ker Place is free and open to the public.

The Mobile Museum is part of Virginia’s ongoing VA250 commemoration, which is highlighting major events and milestones connected to the American Revolution and Virginia’s role in the founding of the United States.

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