VA250 leads statewide bell-ringing ceremony for Fourth of July

Virginians are invited to join in a historic statewide bell-ringing ceremony this Fourth of July as America gears up to celebrate its 250th birthday.

On July 4th at precisely 5:00 pm, the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) will kick off a powerful moment of unity at the Virginia State Capitol Bell Tower. The historic bell will toll 13 times, symbolizing the original 13 colonies that won their independence.

“VA250 aims to create a truly unforgettable Fourth of July celebration that resonates throughout the Commonwealth,” Executive Director Cheryl Wilson said. “Imagine the joyous sounds of bells echoing everywhere, reminding us of the shared history and values that bind us together.”

The ceremony invites Virginians to join a long-standing tradition. Town halls, firehouses, places of worship, public carillons, cemeteries, and all citizens are encouraged to participate, livestream, and tag their bell-ringing using #VA250. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy officially established “National Bell Ringing Day” through U.S. Congressional Resolution Number 25, uniting the nation through the sounds of freedom – a tradition echoing the founders’ celebrations.

The bell-ringing is part of VA250’s grand Fourth of July celebration at the State Capitol, honoring America’s founding and the spirit of freedom. Confirmed speakers and performers include:

Visit the VA250 website for details and to RSVP.