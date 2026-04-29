Va. Supreme Court upholds block on certifying redistricting referendum

According to news sources, the state Supreme Court has handed Democrats a setback in an ongoing fight over the state’s congressional map.

On Tuesday, the court declined to lift a lower court order that blocks state officials from certifying last week’s redistricting referendum. That means the results of the vote remain on hold while justices decide whether the entire election could ultimately be thrown out.

At the center of the dispute is a constitutional amendment approved by Virginia voters that would have put in place a new congressional map drawn by Democratic lawmakers. Supporters of the plan say it reflects the will of the electorate and could reshape several U.S. House districts in Democrats’ favor.

But the legal challenge began almost immediately after the vote. A Tazewell County judge ruled the amendment invalid, issuing an order the day after the election that prevented certification of the results.

Democrats quickly appealed, arguing that overturning a referendum after ballots have been cast undermines voter confidence and could erase a map already approved at the ballot box.

For now, the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the injunction in place keeps the election results in limbo—and signals the justices may be open to striking down the amendment entirely as the broader legal battle continues.