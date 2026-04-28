Va Supreme Court Hears Arguements on Redistricting

(AP) In Virginia Monday, a high-stakes legal battle is unfolding that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.

The Virginia Supreme Court is weighing whether to block a newly approved congressional map — one that could give Democrats a significant advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The map was narrowly approved by voters just last week. But now, Republican lawmakers and other challengers argue the process used to get that measure on the ballot may have violated the state constitution.

At the center of the dispute is timing.

Under Virginia law, constitutional amendments must pass the legislature twice — with an election in between — before going to voters. But in this case, lawmakers held their first vote last October, after early voting for the general election had already begun.

So what counts as an “election”?

Attorneys for the Republican challengers say the election includes the entire early voting period — meaning lawmakers acted too late. But lawyers defending the Democratic-led legislature argue the election refers only to Election Day itself — and that the process followed was legal.

During arguments in Richmond, justices pressed both sides on that question, but did not issue an immediate ruling.

The outcome could have major consequences.

If the court sides with the challengers, it could invalidate the amendment entirely — effectively throwing out the results of last week’s vote and blocking the new congressional districts.

Those districts are expected to favor Democrats, potentially flipping several seats and helping the party gain ground in a closely divided U.S. House ahead of November’s midterm elections.

This case is also part of a broader national fight over redistricting.

In recent months, both Republicans and Democrats have pushed to redraw congressional maps in their favor in multiple states — including Texas, North Carolina, and California — in a battle that could ultimately determine control of Congress.

Back in Virginia, attorneys for the challengers argue voters were not given a fair chance to evaluate the amendment before casting ballots last fall.

They point to at least one voter who says she cast her vote before knowing lawmakers would later support the redistricting plan.

Meanwhile, supporters of the new map say the will of the voters should stand, noting that Virginians ultimately approved the measure in a statewide referendum.

Even as the court deliberates, the political clock is ticking.

Candidates have already begun campaigning under the new district lines ahead of Virginia’s August primaries — raising the stakes for a swift decision.

And regardless of how the court rules, more legal challenges are already moving through the system, meaning the fight over Virginia’s congressional map may be far from over.

For now, all eyes are on the state’s highest court — and a decision that could ripple far beyond Virginia.