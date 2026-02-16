Va Supreme Court clears way for Democrat redistricting

In a major ruling Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way for a high-stakes referendum on congressional redistricting to move forward on April twenty-first.

The decision marks a significant win for Democrats in Virginia. Party leaders are moving quickly to advance a proposed new congressional map that give Democrats 10 out of 11 of Virginia’s Congressional seats — just in time for this year’s midterm elections.

Virginia now joins a growing list of key political flashpoints. Florida is expected to be next, as the fight over congressional maps intensifies nationwide.

At stake is control of the U.S. House. Republicans are working to protect their razor-thin majority, while Democrats need a net gain of just three seats to reclaim control of the chamber.