Va State Parks recruiting members for 2024 Virginia Service Conservation Corps Guide Program

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia State Parks is recruiting members for its 2024 Virginia Service and Conservation Corps (VSCC) AmeriCorps Interpretive Guide Program. VSCC AmeriCorps members will create and lead interpretive programs within the state park they are assigned, such as guided hikes and paddles, campfires and educational programs about the park’s history and wildlife.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma, a US citizen and be able to serve 450 hours from May 3 to August 16. This program has no upper age limit and is great for those wanting to learn more about environmental education, conservation and park operations. The application deadline is April 12.

Benefits of being a VSCC AmeriCorps member include a living stipend of $9,152 dispersed in bi-weekly increments, an education award upon successful completion and hands-on job skills in a state park.

VSCC AmeriCorps members play a crucial role in connecting individuals with the natural, historical and cultural treasures that define Virginia’s diverse landscapes. By passionately sharing knowledge and creating impactful interpretive programs, VSCC AmeriCorps members not only contribute to the preservation of Virginia State Parks but also empower communities to become stewards of their surroundings.

To learn more about the 2024 VSCC AmeriCorps Interpretive Guide Program or to apply, please go to virginiastateparks.gov/americorps-interp-trail.