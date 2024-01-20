Va State Parks recruiting Youth Conservation Corps Candidates for 2024

RICHMOND – Virginia State Parks are currently recruiting qualified candidates for the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program for 2024. Eligible applicants must be 14-17 years of age and going into at least their first year of high school.

Crew members will live and work in one of 42 Virginia State Parks for a two-week session while completing trail maintenance, basic construction and park beautification projects led by adult crew leaders and park staff.

Applications are accepted until March 15.

The program session dates:

1st Session: June 16 – 29

2nd Session: July 7 – 20

“Participants will find this program to be both challenging and rewarding,” said Youth Engagement Coordinator Scarlett Stevens. “This program is not a summer camp. No prior outdoor work experience is required, but participants should expect to spend their weekdays working hard in the heat, and weekends exploring the natural beauty of Virginia.”

Room and board are provided, and crew members will receive a $750 stipend at the end of the two-week session. Applications must be filled out by the youth rather than another family member or guardian.

For more details on how to apply for the program visit, https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/youth-conservation-corps.