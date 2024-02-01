Va. Space Flight Academy to present “The Space Race; The Untold Story of the First Black Astronauts”

Wallops Island, Virginia – 01/31/24 – Join the Virginia Space Flight Academy for an inspiring evening celebrating Black History Month with free screenings of the National Geographic documentary “The Space Race: The Untold Story of the First Black Astronauts” at two locations: the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Eastern Shore Community College.

“The Space Race” masterfully intertwines the captivating stories of Black astronauts who courageously sought to break the bonds of social injustice to reach for the stars. Directed by Diego Hurtado de Mendoza and Lisa Cortés, the documentary profiles pioneering individuals such as Guion Bluford, Ed Dwight, and Charles Bolden, among others.

From the challenges faced by African American astronauts in the early days of NASA to the echoes of civil unrest reaching the International Space Station in 2020, “The Space Race” tells a powerful tale of resilience and determination. The film transforms Afrofuturism dreams into reality, turning science fiction into science fact and forever redefining what “the right stuff” looks like, giving us new heroes to celebrate and a fresh history to explore.

Dates and Locations:

University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Student Services Center (SSC) Theater on Tuesday, February 13

Eastern Shore Community College’s Great Hall on Thursday, February 15

Doors at both venues open at 6 PM for refreshments and networking with aerospace representatives from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Rocket Lab, SAIC, Virginia Spaceport Authority, and industry leaders. The film starts at 7 PM, followed by a 91-minute runtime. Gain insights into missions, uncover exciting local STEM career prospects, and explore pathways for involvement in shaping the future of the next STEM generation. Virtual screenings are also available for those unable to attend the in-person screenings.