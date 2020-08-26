RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia’s State Corporation Commission has extended its moratorium on utility shutoffs.

The commission said in a statement on Monday that the shutoff ban is being extended from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16. The extension gives the Virginia General Assembly more time to pass any legislation related to customers’ ability to pay their bills.

The SCC’s moratorium was originally imposed on March 16, 2020. After the shutoff ban ends, customers who entered into extended payment plans will continue to be protected if they remain current or enter into new repayment plans.

Even though there is a moratorium on electric cut offs, that doesn’t mean you don’t owe the power company for your electricity use since March. ANEC CEO Butch Williamson told the Onancock Rotary Club Tuesday that these bills will still be due at some point and those who have not paid their bills for a while would be advised to try to pay as much as they can. Williamson said that anyone with problems paying the bills should contact ANEC and let them know of the problems. Williamson said that the Co-op can work with individuals having trouble paying their bills but customers in that situation have to reach out to receive assistance.

