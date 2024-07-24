Va. reports 15,000 jobs added in June

July 24, 2024
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that according to BLS’ Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”), Virginia reported non-farm payroll employment gains of 15,000 in the month of June, totaling 258,000 more jobs since January 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in June, which is 0.1 percentage points above the rate from a year ago. This is 1.4 percentage points below the national rate, which increased by 0.1 percent to 4.1 percent over the month.

“Virginia’s continued, strong job growth this month reflects the success of our pro-business, pro-growth efforts that make Virginia the best state in the nation for business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We will stay focused on driving policies that unleash record job growth and opportunity for all Virginians, while also providing record state resources to continue bringing down taxes, making critical investments in key priorities, and attracting business expansion in the Commonwealth.”

