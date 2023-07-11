The Virginia Medical Examiner released their report last week about the deaths experienced in Virginia and concluded all categories of excess deaths increased in 2021 except suicide, which fell marginally.

According to the report, a large portion of these excess deaths since the pandemic began can be explained by COVID-19 fatalities; however, a separate portion of the excess deaths were not due to COVID-19 infections, but instead, things like increases in fatal drug overdoses, homicides, and other causes.

Accidental deaths have been increasing in Virginia since 2011. In 2021, the number of accidental deaths increased 14.7% compared to 2020, with 49%(2,533) of the overall number being drug overdoses.

The number of homicides in 2021 increased 11.3% from the previous year. The number of gun-related homicides in 2021 increased 11.2% compared to 2020 (508 and 457 deaths), with 58% of the gun deaths being the result of suicide.. The report continued “Black males and males aged 20-24 years had the highest homicide rate in 2021 (43.3 and 27.5 per 100,000, respectively). Black males were victims of homicide at a rate 11.5 times that of White males, 10.0 times that of Hispanic males, and 6.9 times that of Black females.” Richmond City had the largest number of homicides.

Drug/poisoning deaths continue to climb with an increase of 15.6% in 2021 compared to 2020 and an increase of 41.8% in 2020 compared to 2019 (rates of 31.1, 26.9, and 19.1 per 100,000 persons). For the third year in a row, Black males had the highest rate of fatal drug overdoses, all substances, followed by White males (66.3 and 44.7 per 100,000). Fatal fentanyl and/or heroin overdoses surpassed prescription opioid (excluding fentanyl) overdoses in 2015 and this trend continued at a greater magnitude in 2021 o Nearly 98% of all fatal opioid overdoses in 2021 were accidents o In 2021, fentanyl (prescription, illicit, and analogs) was responsible for 77.1% of all fatal overdoses, all substances. These deaths often involve other drugs in addition to fentanyl.

Locally, Accomack County reported 21 accidental deaths in 2021(population 33,413), an increase from 2020, including nine murders, with six suicides and two undetermined. Accomack also had six motor vehicle deaths and 11 drug overdoses/fatal poisonings. 8 of the overdoses were attributed to fentanyl.

As for Northampton, 13 accidental deaths were reported(population 12,282), an increase from 2020(9)with one homicide and two suicides. Northampton had five motor vehicle deaths and four overdoses/fatal poisonings, with three being fentanyl related.

The full report can be read here.