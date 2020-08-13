By Linda Cicoria–

A Norfolk man died of gunshot wounds Tuesday on the way to a Maryland hospital and a Pocomoke man is accused of murder and related crimes in connection with the death.

A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Marion Maddox, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony, and illegal transportation/possession of a weapon. Maddox was being held at the Pocomoke Police Department awaiting processing.

About 4 p.m., Tuesday, the Pocomoke officers received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Bonneville Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was identified as 28-year-old Deavon Davis. He had been shot “multiple times.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were asked to assume the investigation. They were assisted by investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maddox ran toward the victim and fired the shots before fleeing into nearby woods. Troopers arrested Maddox without incident around 2:15 a.m., Wednesday.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, the spokesperson said.

