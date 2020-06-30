Attorney General Mark Herring’s office released a statement announcing the decision by Goochland Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, who said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Citizens Defense League was among five plaintiffs that sued the state over the law, which they argue violates residents’ constitutional rights.

In his statement, Herring said Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law for nearly 20 years, and it was successful in keeping firearms out of communities and away from dangerous individuals.

“Virginians sent a clear message last November that they were ready for gun reform in the Commonwealth and the General Assembly delivered,” Herring said. “Too many Virginians have lost their lives at the end of a gun and we cannot allow this status quo to continue.”

The Virginia Citizens Defense League made the following statement: “Ten years ago today, the ruling for McDonald v. City of Chicago was handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States. This landmark case formally extended the scope of District of Columbia v. Heller, issued two years earlier, to apply the protection of the Second Amendment against State and Local governments, in addition to the Federal Government.

“VCDL and the citizens of Virginia are now engaged in the most significant battle for civil rights that we’ve faced in at least two decades. Each and every legal action that will be taken in this fight will make reference to McDonald, as it is one of the fundamental tools in our belt to bring the full power and protection of the Second Amendment to bear upon the new majority of tyrants in Richmond.”