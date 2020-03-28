From March 30 through April 5, Virginia is for Lovers is encouraging Virginians who can take the challenge to support local restaurants by ordering a takeout meal. Order takeout, delivery, or curbside pick-up from your favorite local restaurants and post a picture on social media using #VirginiaEatsLocal to show solidarity for small businesses during this uncertain time.

COVID-19 has created strain for local eateries. Many are adapting to the virus by offering online ordering, delivery, takeout, and curbside pick-up so patrons can eat out safely. Takeout Week encourages the community to support local restaurants and to have fun doing it. The Eastern Shore Tourism Commission will be resharing local posts using #VirginiaEatsLocal and #visitesva on Instagram.

You can order limited edition Virginia is for Lovers Takeout Week t-shirts at thevastore.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to emergency relief efforts for food service workers in crisis.

To see what restaurants are open and the services they are offering, go to visitesva.com and click on the COVID-19 Business Updates tab at the top of the homepage. If you can, take the challenge and eat local. Your local restaurants will be thankful that you did.



For more information, visit virginiaisforrestaurantlovers.com.

