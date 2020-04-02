The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) remind all Virginians to follow the directive of the Governor’s recently-released Executive Order 55 while enjoying the outdoors, whether on land or water.

The Executive Order permits continued engagement in outdoor activities that can be beneficial to us all, while including safeguards that are necessary for the protection of yourself and the public. While enjoying time in or around the water or on public recreational lands, always maintain adequate social distancing of at least six feet from other individuals who are not family, household members, or caretakers at all times.

You should also follow the prohibition of gatherings of 10 or more individuals which includes:

When present at access points for fishing or boating, whether state or locally-owned;

The beaching of vessels on sandbars, islands or banks while out on the water;

The “rafting” of vessels together; and the numbers of individuals present on any vessel.

When present at outdoor recreation lands, including Wildlife Management Areas.

DGIF and VMRC want the outdoors to be a place of safe escape for you during this difficult time, and our ability to continue to promote this depends upon your assistance. The basic precautions contained in the Executive Order are necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia and protect everyone’s safety. DGIF’s Conservation Police Officers and VMRC’s Marine Police Officers will be monitoring our water access points and activities on the water and our lands to ensure compliance with the Executive Order, address problem areas, and to promote your well-being. Please do your part to help protect yourself and other Virginians and keep our outdoors available and safe to all of us.

