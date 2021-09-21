FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – A new bipartisan redistricting commission is looking at two sets of distinctly partisan maps as it sets out to draw new boundaries for Virginia’s General Assembly districts.

Democratic and Republican map drawers on Monday submitted their first statewide drafts of new maps required for the once-a-decade redistricting process required after the 2020 census.

The map drawers were explicitly directed not to look at past election results in drawing the districts.

Still, the maps submitted by the Democratic map drawer would give Democrats an advantage, while the GOP maps would do the opposite.

The commission has until Oct. 10 to come up with a single set of maps to submit for review to the state legislature.

