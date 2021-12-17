If you want your gift to get where it is going before Christmas you had better get it done now.

The US Postal Service says that Wednesday 12/15 was the deadline to get your packages mailed by regular ground service. First Class should be mailed no later than today. Tomorrow is the deadline for Priority Mail and priority mail express mail should be completed by Thursday December 23.

The Onancock Post Office is the only post office on the Eastern Shore that will be offering this service. It will be open Sunday from 9 am until noon.

