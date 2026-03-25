Upper level of Historic Onancock School cleaned following fire

Cleanup and restoration efforts continue to make steady progress at the Historic Onancock School following a recent fire, according to a community update shared by school officials.

In an email distributed this week, leaders with the school reported that the entire upper level of the building has now been cleaned and sealed, marking a significant milestone in the recovery process. The sealing helps prevent contamination from other areas of the building as crews continue working through sections more heavily impacted by the fire.

Jenkins Restoration, the company overseeing cleanup and reconstruction, is expected to remain on site as the project transitions into its next phase. Officials said the upper level’s completion represents “encouraging progress,” even as more intensive work continues below.

Attention is now focused on the lower level of the building, where the fire originated. Cleanup in that area is expected to take longer due to the extent of the damage. Despite those challenges, restoration crews estimate that the cleaning phase will be completed within the next two weeks.

The overall timeline for the full restoration project remains unchanged. When work began in mid-February, officials projected a three- to four-month process, placing completion sometime in late spring or early summer if progress continues as expected.

School leaders also emphasized the strong support they have received from the community, noting that donations of time, resources, and funding have played a critical role in keeping the project moving forward.

While access to the building remains restricted, the school’s outdoor facilities are still open to the public. The playground, disc golf course, nature trail, and soccer fields on the school’s 14-acre campus remain available from dawn to dusk as restoration work continues.