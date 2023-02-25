Broadwater Academy, a charter member school of the Virginia Association of Independent Schools (VAIS), partnered with University Startups (USU) last fall to get high school seniors ready for upcoming college applications. With the help of the courses provided by University Startups, 80% of students indicated they now feel better prepared for college.

In the Fall 2022 school semester, Broadwater Academy facilitated both the College Counseling and College Essay courses from the University Startups platform and plans to rerun the program later this year. “I feel ready to take on anything regarding the college application process,” says one Broadwater Academy student.

University Startups is now used in three high schools that feed into Eastern Shore Community College (ESCC). ESCC President, Dr. James Shaeffer, is a supporter of the program and remarks, “We are delighted with these results and support the USU programs with our high school partners to better prepare Eastern Shore students for college and careers.”

Barbara Parker, Broadwater Academy College Counselor with 34 years of experience, found that “the University Startups College Counseling course is the most comprehensive college planning resource guide” she has used. It’s “a user-friendly, online course that takes students through all aspects of the college planning, application, and financial aid/scholarship process, all the while teaching them valuable college admissions terminology,” Parker says.

Learning objectives of the courses include understanding steps to be taken in high school, filling out the Common Application, identifying target and reach schools, researching ways to pay for college, and more. The course is designed to uncover what makes each student unique through personal values and finding colleges that fit students’ goals and career ambitions.

Michele Whitaker, Broadwater Academy English and Dual-Enrollment Instructor with over 20 years of experience, remarks, “Using The University Startups College Essays course made it easy to track student progress. The video components featured a personable instructor providing meaningful hands-on exercises and reinforcing the value of using the writing process, even for personal essays. Additionally, the course puts proper emphasis on the importance of capturing the student’s own voice in their essay.”

For more information on University Startups please visit www.university-startups.com.