At 2:55 p.m. Thursday units from. Atlantic, Bloxom and Oak Hall Rescue responded to a reported school bus accident at the intersection of Beartown Rd. and Chester St. in Mappsville.

It was initially reported there were three injuries. The bus was reported to be in a ditch. No serious injuries were reported.

Another Accomack County School bus was able to come to the scene and pick up the students and continue their transport.

.