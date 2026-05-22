United Way raises $225,000 for Shore’s non-profits

May 22, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore announced that its 2025 fundraising campaign raised more than $225,000 to support nonprofit organizations and community programs across Accomack and Northampton counties.

The campaign was led by Campaign Chair Lou Bloxom and relied on contributions from individual donors, local businesses, workplace campaigns, volunteers and sponsors throughout the Eastern Shore.

According to United Way officials, funds raised through the annual campaign help support programs focused on food assistance, education, healthcare services and enrichment opportunities for children, families and senior citizens across the region.

As part of this year’s campaign efforts, 34 agencies applied for Community Impact grants. More than $115,000 was awarded to organizations providing services and programs aimed at addressing local community needs.

United Way representatives thanked donors and volunteers for their continued support, noting that community contributions directly assist residents throughout the Shore.

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Officials also encouraged residents interested in supporting future efforts or learning more about available programs to visit United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

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