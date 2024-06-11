United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore donates $3,500 to CHKD Transport Program

United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has donated $3,500 to CHKD’s mobile intensive care program that transports patients from other hospitals to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters for lifesaving care.

The team of a registered nurse, respiratory therapist, and paramedic begins treatment right away with child-specific equipment that is the same quality found in the hospital. The team is projected to make 2,000 transports of children in the coming year, many of whom live on the Eastern Shore. In an emergency, every second matters, so this specialized pediatric care is critical.

The availability of the transport team allows community hospitals to refer patients to CHKD when a child needs a higher level of care than they can provide. The pediatric expertise and child-sized equipment and supplies provide a level of care and comfort that is unique to CHKD. Also, CHKD’s transport team has special equipment and training to transport premature newborns who may have life-threatening conditions, illnesses, or injuries.

CHKD’s transport team is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to meet the needs of children who are critically ill or injured. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” says CHKD CEO Amy Sampson. “Their support enables us to provide lifesaving care to our Eastern Shore families.”

CHKD’s transport team is available 24/7 to transfer pediatric patients from outlying area facilities to CHKD in specially designed mobile intensive care unit ambulances.

.