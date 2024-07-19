United Way grant funds Literacy Council’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library

The Eastern Shore Literacy Council was recently awarded $1,100.00 from the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore Community Impact Fund. The award will be used to support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to promote children’s literacy. Graduates of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, registered children turning five years old in 2024, will be mailed a book and card congratulating them on graduating from the program. This book will be mailed directly from the Eastern Shore Literacy Council and will add one additional free book to the child’s home library. The intended outcome is that children will continue reading and preparing for kindergarten. 430 local children have graduated from the Imagination Library in three years since the Literacy Council became an Imagination Library affiliate.

Studies indicate when a child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11, compared with 45% for children who are not school ready. Investment in high quality early childhood programs for children ages birth to 5 delivers a 7-10% annual return on investment through improved education, health, social and economic outcomes and reduced need for social spending.

Since its inception in 1991, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has raised more than $8.4 million to support local organizations and initiatives that help others improve the lives of those who live and work in our community.

Find out more about the Eastern Shore Literacy Council at www.shoreliteracy.org or by calling 757-789-1761.