United Way awarded $9,500 contribution from PNC Bank

The United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has received a $9,500 contribution from PNC, a donation local leaders say will help expand essential programs and services for families across the region.

“We are deeply grateful for PNC’s partnership,” said Dawn Taylor Byrd, Executive Director of United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. “Their support enables us to expand critical programs and services that improve lives, foster resilience, and create lasting impact in our region.”

United Way officials said the investment will bolster initiatives focused on education, financial stability, health, and other essential services aimed at meeting pressing local needs. PNC’s support, they added, reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to strengthening communities on the Eastern Shore.

United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore said it looks forward to building on the partnership as it continues efforts to support individuals and families and foster a stronger, more vibrant community.