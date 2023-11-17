United Way Applications for funding is available

The 2024 application for funding from the 2023 Campaign of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is now available on their website www.esunitedway.org. The dateline for the application is January 31, 2024.

The application is open to all organizations serving the Eastern Shore of Virginia that meet the eligibility requirements. Agencies must be incorporated as a non-profit organization serving a client population on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Agencies must be classified as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore supports services that impact areas of Arts, Education, Financial Stability or Health. These services must be clearly defined and with documentation of the problems and resulting needs of the proposed client population. Agencies must provide reasonable and ample evidence to substantiate the need for its program and justification for United Way funding.

For additional information and eligibility requirements or to make a donation, visit the website at www.esunitedway.org .