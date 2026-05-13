Unique transportation solution for Accomack County Public Schools draws regional attention

A unique student transportation solution on the Eastern Shore is drawing attention beyond the region.

According to a report featured by School Transportation News, Accomack County Public Schools has implemented an unconventional approach to transporting students on Tangier Island: using a dedicated golf cart instead of a traditional school bus.

The system reflects the realities of life on Tangier Island. With a population of just over 400 residents, most island transportation is handled by bicycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles, making standard school buses impractical.

School officials said the arrangement was created to meet the needs of a student with disabilities, ensuring safe and reliable transportation to and from school. The golf cart is operated by Kim Parks, known locally as “Mr. Kim” or “Sox”, who also serves as a handyman for the school and is a familiar presence in the tight-knit community.

Transportation supervisor Chris Reeder said the district maintains the vehicle from the mainland, including coordinating logistics such as transporting replacement batteries by boat when needed. The department also assists with student travel off the island, meeting boats and transferring students to buses for field trips and other activities on the mainland.

Accomack County Public Schools serves roughly 5,000 students across 11 schools, including three located on islands.

School officials said the golf cart solution was developed in partnership with Eastern Shore Custom Carts in Cape Charles and reflects the district’s commitment to meeting student needs, regardless of location.

The story, highlighted in School Transportation News, places Accomack County among a number of school systems nationwide adapting to unique geographic challenges, from ferrying students by boat in Alaska to transporting buses across waterways in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Locally, officials say the Tangier arrangement is a simple but effective example of how small communities like ours find practical solutions to ensure students have access to education.