U.S. Coast Guard urges caution in hazardous maritime conditions

March 23, 2024
The Coast Guard urges the public to exercise caution during stormy weekend conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued high surf and wind advisories for our area today. These conditions may create life-threatening beach hazards, including dangerous rip currents and large battering waves.

In preparation for the impending weather, the Coast Guard recommends the following safety and preparedness tips:

Stay off the water: High surf and strong rip currents may occur as the storm passes; head warnings by local lifeguards, law enforcement officials, and NOAA.

Secure belongings: Boat owners should verify moorings, secure loose equipment, and store trailer-able boats (including kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle craft) in a place not susceptible to flooding.

Stay informed: Boaters can monitor VHF radio channel 16 for updates. The public should monitor the storm through local television, radio, and Internet.

