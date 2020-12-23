Tyson Foods, Inc.in Tempranceville is getting into the holiday spirit, announcing it will give gifts to dozens of students involved in the Virginia Head Start Association student gifting program at the Accomac Head Start School in Accomac, Virginia. This is the third year that Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville, Virginia complex will deliver an assortment of personalized presents to the school. The donation will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and school staff will then distribute the gifts to students.

As part of the annual gifting program, Tyson Foods received a wish list of gifts that 47 students are hoping for this holiday season. Some of this year’s wishes included requests for new bikes, dolls and guitars, and Tyson team members have worked to make those wishes come true. That includes a very special Temperanceville plant team member, Shirley VaRence, whom colleagues have nicknamed “Mrs. Claus”.

“Christmas is a magical and fun time for children, and I feel every child should get something for the holiday,” said Shirley VaRence, Tyson Foods administrative assistant. “We hope that these presents will make the burden a little bit lighter for some parents and put a smile on their kids’ faces on Christmas morning.”

The Virginia Head Start Association is a community-based, comprehensive early education program that gives young children from at-risk backgrounds the skills they need to be successful in school and life.

“Our team members look forward each year to the opportunity to give these students the gifts they’re most wishing for,” said Sidney Newnam, Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville complex manager. “This year has been difficult for everyone, and we’re glad our contributions will bring a little joy to the children in our community.”

Tyson Foods is fortunate to be a part of more than 100+ communities across the country and recognizes the importance of supporting local organizations, their team members and families, and their plant communities.

