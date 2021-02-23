Temperanceville, Va. – February 22, 2021 – Eligible team members at the Tyson Foods plant in Temperanceville received free COVID-19 vaccinations on site during a vaccination event last week. A total of 165 team members received their first vaccination dose. Vaccinations for team members are voluntary, but highly encouraged.

“Providing vaccine accessibility is a critical part of our comprehensive approach to fighting COVID-19 and putting the health and safety of our team members first,” said Sidney Newnan, Complex Manager, Tyson Foods. “We are excited to see great interest from team members and hope this event will encourage even more of our employees to be vaccinated.”

Providing workers access to the vaccine is the latest in a series of measures Tyson Foods has taken to fight COVID-19. Since last spring, the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as provide additional pay and benefits for team members. Tyson Foods has also expanded its health services staff, added a chief medical officer and plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early this year.

Tyson Foods reports that it continues to experience success in its efforts to protect workers from the COVID-19 virus. Incidents involving the company’s U.S. team members remains low.

.