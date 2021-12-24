Tyson Foods is partnering with the Virginia Head Start Association to ensure local students have gifts under their tree this holiday season.

For the fourth consecutive year, team members from Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville, Virginia complex delivered a variety of personalized presents, such as bikes, toys, skateboards and games to Accomac Head Start School in Accomac, Virginia. The surprise took place on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

As part of the annual gifting program, Tyson Foods received a wish from 82 students this holiday season. Some of this year’s wishes included requests for action figures, clothes and shoes. Tyson team members also showed appreciation for the teachers and staff at the school by delivering pizza as they dropped off the gifts for the students.

The Virginia Head Start Association is a community-based, comprehensive early education program that gives young children from at-risk backgrounds the skills they need to be successful in school and life.

“We look forward each year to the opportunity to give these students the gifts they’re most wishing for,” said Shirley VaRence, Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville team member. “We hope that after another difficult year, that these presents bring some holiday cheer to local families and put a smile on kids’ faces on Christmas morning.”

Tyson Foods is fortunate to be a part of more than 100+ communities across the country and recognizes the importance of supporting local organizations, their team members and families, and their plant communities.

