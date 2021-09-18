Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville, Virginia facility participated in the Nandua Relay For Life event this past weekend. This year’s event was themed Carnival For A Cure, and volunteers and participants took part in a day filled with themed laps, games and trivia.

Tyson team members were joined by the Tyson chicken mascot, Buddy the Chicken, as they raised funds in support of this important cause. Tyson Foods is grateful to be able to come together with the local community to celebrate survivors and caregivers and give back to the American Cancer Society.

Along with Tyson’s donation of $1,000, team members raised $1,790.68 for the event. A total of $2,790.68 was donated to the American Cancer Society.

Tyson team members participated in the Nandua Relay For Life event on Saturday, September 11 at Nandua High School in Onley, Va.