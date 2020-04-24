TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va.- Tyson Farms officials say they will close their Temperanceville poultry processing plant Friday and through the weekend to perform a “deep cleanse” of the facility.

Tyson’s announcement comes after the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 at Delmarva’s poultry plants continues to rise.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia as of Friday has 115 COVID-19 cases — 100 in Accomack County and 15 in Northampton County. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.

