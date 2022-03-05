Temperanceville, Va.– March 1, 2022 – The Tyson Foods facility in Temperanceville donated 125 cases of protein, totaling more than 24,000 meals, in a community-wide donation event on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

“Tyson’s donations will have an overwhelmingly positive impact on the local community,” said Heather Johnson, Unit Manager at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center. “The Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center is grateful for the nutritious meals these donations will ultimately provide to local families, and I have no doubt they’ll appreciate this kind gesture as well.”

Dozens of cases of Tyson protein were distributed to H.O.P.E. for Ministries in Princess Anne, Maryland, Oak Hall Rescue in Oak Hall, Virginia, Lighthouse Ministries in Onley, Virginia, Halo Hope & Outreach Center in Salisbury, Maryland Friendship United Methodist Church in New Church, Virginia, Atlantic United Methodist Church in Atlantic, Virginia, Accomack County Sheriff’s Department and Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.

“We are proud to provide accessible, healthy meals to the communities where we operate,” said Thaddeus Hackett, chaplain at Tyson Foods. “We hope our donation helps demonstrate the commitment this company has to the Temperanceville community and we’re grateful to have the opportunity to make a difference.”

