ONANCOCK, Virginia – Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital congratulates parents Briana and Tony Robinson on the birth of their daughter, Aubriella, at 22:22 (10:22 p.m.) on February 22, 2022, making her time and date of birth 22:22 on 2/22/22.

The family lives in Exmore, and Aubriella’s big brother, TJ, is eager to welcome her home.

The delivering Nurse Midwife was Marissa Blair, CNM.