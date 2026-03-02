Two wounded in Sunday afternoon shooting

According to Sheriff David Doughty, on March 1, 2026, at approximately 4:23pm the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of multiple shots fired on Laughing Gull Road in the Bayview Area. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered two male individuals that had been shot.

Deputies also discovered that there were several individuals and vehicles involved, most of which had already left the scene.

One individual was treated and released and the other was transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and currently is listed in stable condition.

Sheriff Doughty confirmed no charges have been made yet.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cape Charles Police Department, Eastville Police Department, Exmore Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Marine Police, and the Northampton County Department of EMS.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458 or by using the Tip 411 application.