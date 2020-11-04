Northampton Principal Mike Myers sent a letter to parents Friday informing them that the school received information regarding two hybrid students who are under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The letter says that the students are siblings and neither of the students have been on the property since October 16. Myers said that neither of the students has shown any symptoms.

Due to privacy concerns, no names were released.

Myers urged parents to be vigilant and if any student exhibits symptoms which include but are not limited to a fever over 100, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, sore thought, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, to contact their medical professional. Any students exhibiting symptoms should be kept at home.

He also said that any student who is quarantined would be able to continue his or her education virtually.

