Picture courtesy of Reggie Fiddermon.

Emergency responders were called in Saturday morning for a two story residential structure fire in Birdsnest.

The call came in at 11:11 AM and the caller stated flames were showing. When the volunteer fire companies arrived on the site the structure was fully involved.

Two people were transported from the fire by Northampton County EMS. The scene was finally cleared at 4:18 PM.

Units from Nassawadox, Eastville, Exmore, Cape Charles, Cheriton, Painter, Parksley, Melfa and Northampton EMS responded.

Emergency responders were called back to the scene at 6:32 PM Saturday evening and the scene was cleared once again at 7:35 PM.

A fire investigator has been requested to determine the cause of the blaze.

