With the collaboration of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the Accomack County Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Virginia State Police, two South Carolina residents were arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

On Sunday morning (March 27) at approximately 8:48 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper was conducting moving radar in the area of Route 13, northbound, north of Dennise Drive, in Accomack County. The trooper observed a 2014 Toyota Venza Crossover traveling in the southbound lanes of Route 13 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle initially entered the scope of the moving radar at approximately 74 mph, continuing to speed up, and exited the scope of the radar in excess of 100 mph. As the trooper turned around to overtake the vehicle, he activated his emergency equipment and observed the vehicle steadily increasing its speed. As the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to yield and/or stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The vehicle was observed exiting southbound Route 13 onto a gravel road, which led to the entrance of a chicken farm, located south of Dennis Drive. TheToyota Crossover continued down the gravel roadway into an open field where the driver crashed/drove up/against a heavily wooded area, where both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the wooded area.

Accomack County Sheriff’s K-9 unit and VSP K-9 units responded to the scene as troopers and deputies quickly began to coordinate and set up a perimeter around the wooded area. During this time, the trooper discovered the abandoned vehicle had been stolen on March 26, 2022, from Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The Accomack County Department of Public Safety (DPS)Director was contacted and the thermal imaging drone was requested to assist in search of the fleeing suspects. As the drone operator from Accomack County DPS was arriving at the scene, both K-9 units were able to gain a positive track on the suspects. During this time, a local resident called emergency operators to report observing someone trying to break into his outdoor shed at the 18300 block of Country Road. K-9 units were enroute to the area following the scented track, and the driver and passenger, two males, were quickly located, detained and arrested without incident.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 21 year old Nathaniel Singletary, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Singletary was charged by state police with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, reckless driving by speed 102/55MPH, and reckless driving failure to maintain control of vehicle. Singletary was held without bond. The passenger of the stolen vehicle was identified as 18 year old Jahiem Graham of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Graham was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, possession with Intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Graham was also held without bond.

With the assistance of the thermal imaging drone, K-9 units, and coordinated law enforcement units both suspects were successfully apprehended and the stolen vehicle was recovered without incident.

